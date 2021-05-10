Billy Joe Saunders set for character test after crushing Canelo Alvarez loss
The Briton suffered a severe facial injury and was stopped on his stool, but Jack Rathborn examines whether his next move can significantly reshape his legacy
U
ncertainty clouds Billy Joe Saunders’ future after a harrowing end to the biggest night of his career thanks to a destructive performance from Canelo Alvarez.
Saunders has undergone surgery in Texas after suffering “multiple fractures to the orbital area” of his right eye.
His fleeting moments of success in Dallas lacked enough spite to ever pose anything more than a nuisance to the sport’s pound-for-pound king.
