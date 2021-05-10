U

ncertainty clouds Billy Joe Saunders’ future after a harrowing end to the biggest night of his career thanks to a destructive performance from Canelo Alvarez.

Saunders has undergone surgery in Texas after suffering “multiple fractures to the orbital area” of his right eye.

His fleeting moments of success in Dallas lacked enough spite to ever pose anything more than a nuisance to the sport’s pound-for-pound king.