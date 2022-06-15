Bryson DeChambeau insists his decision to join LIV Golf was “a business decision, first and foremost”.

The former US Open champion is set to be suspended from the PGA Tour when he plays the second LIV Golf Invitational Series at Portland later this month.

DeChambeau is set to pocket a nine-figure sum for defecting to the Saudi Arabia-backed rebel tour and the controversial player has detailed his reasons ahead of the US Open at Brookline.