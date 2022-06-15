‘It’s a business decision’: Bryson DeChambeau explains decision to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf
The former US Open champion has confirmed he will join the controversial Saudi-backed rebel tour
Bryson DeChambeau insists his decision to join LIV Golf was “a business decision, first and foremost”.
The former US Open champion is set to be suspended from the PGA Tour when he plays the second LIV Golf Invitational Series at Portland later this month.
DeChambeau is set to pocket a nine-figure sum for defecting to the Saudi Arabia-backed rebel tour and the controversial player has detailed his reasons ahead of the US Open at Brookline.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies