Is the Champions League already a four-horse race?
The competition is still in the group stage but the real contenders already appear to be pulling away from the chasing pack
It may only be November but the Champions League is beginning to feel like a four-horse race.
The premier competition in European football is always competed for by the select few with the heavyweights of the game never far away when the tournament reaches its business end in April and May.
But with the group stage still to be completed a gap appears to already be forming between those who really believe they are in with a shout with winning it all and those who do not.
