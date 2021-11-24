Are European champions Chelsea getting even better?
The Champions League winners put in perhaps the best attacking display of the Thomas Tuchel era in sweeping aside Juventus on Tuesday night
It feels fairly ominous to say that the reigning European champions are getting even better but after watching Chelsea sweep past Juventus on Tuesday night it's hard to come to any other conclusion.
The Champions League winners put in perhaps the best attacking display of the Thomas Tuchel era in brushing aside one of the historic names in European football.
That this current iteration is a shadow of others before it shouldn't detract from just how good the Blues looked in cruising to a hugely-impressive 4-0 win at Stamford Bridge.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies