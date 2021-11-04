From being held captive to playing for Spurs and running a refugee team

At no point during the horrific weeks of fleeing the Taliban did any of the assembled imagine they’d find themselves in a Liverpool hotel, clapping along as an effervescent former Spurs player taught them how to sing ‘Head, Shoulders, Knees & Toes.’

But as Comfort Etim knows all too well, the real picture for refugees and people seeking asylum in Britain often looks more like this – unexpected and sometimes surreal – than it does the familiar cycle of pre-departure interviews with foreign correspondents, weighed down by flak jackets and gravitas in equal measure, followed by a flash mention on the evening news.

In most Britons’ minds, that's where the harrowing journeys end: with clips of arrivals hall Home Office handshakes. Etim is the woman who steps in when the cameras stop rolling and officials loosen their grip.