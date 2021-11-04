From being held captive to playing for Spurs and running a refugee team
Comfort Etim launched Comfort’s Angels football team in partnership with Amnesty International back in 2019. She tells Rachel Steinberg her remarkable story
At no point during the horrific weeks of fleeing the Taliban did any of the assembled imagine they’d find themselves in a Liverpool hotel, clapping along as an effervescent former Spurs player taught them how to sing ‘Head, Shoulders, Knees & Toes.’
But as Comfort Etim knows all too well, the real picture for refugees and people seeking asylum in Britain often looks more like this – unexpected and sometimes surreal – than it does the familiar cycle of pre-departure interviews with foreign correspondents, weighed down by flak jackets and gravitas in equal measure, followed by a flash mention on the evening news.
In most Britons’ minds, that's where the harrowing journeys end: with clips of arrivals hall Home Office handshakes. Etim is the woman who steps in when the cameras stop rolling and officials loosen their grip.
