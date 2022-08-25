Deontay Wilder: Anthony Joshua’s team are to blame for Briton’s ‘meltdown’

Deontay Wilder has said Anthony Joshua’s team are to blame for the Briton’s ‘meltdown’ after a second straight loss to Oleksandr Usyk.

Usyk outpointed Joshua in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, 11 months after earning his first decision win against “AJ”. The first of those victories saw Usyk take the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles from Joshua, who failed to regain them in the rematch in Jeddah.

After the result was announced on Saturday, Joshua seized a microphone to vent his frustrations in a strange rant that has led to much criticism – and some defence – of the 32-year-old.