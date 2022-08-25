Deontay Wilder: Anthony Joshua’s team are to blame for Briton’s ‘meltdown’
Joshua seized a microphone and delivered a strange rant after his second straight loss to Oleksandr Usyk
Deontay Wilder has said Anthony Joshua’s team are to blame for the Briton’s ‘meltdown’ after a second straight loss to Oleksandr Usyk.
Usyk outpointed Joshua in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, 11 months after earning his first decision win against “AJ”. The first of those victories saw Usyk take the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles from Joshua, who failed to regain them in the rematch in Jeddah.
After the result was announced on Saturday, Joshua seized a microphone to vent his frustrations in a strange rant that has led to much criticism – and some defence – of the 32-year-old.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies