The rugby-playing teacher who wants her sport to reward its women

When your PE teacher is an England international you’re bound to learn some unique lessons about the underbelly of elite spot.

For years, no one at Rainford High in St Helens knew Ms Rudge was Emily Rudge, captain of the country’s women’s rugby league squad and back rower for local side Saints.

Everything changed in 2017, when the new RFL Women’s Super League - sponsored by Betfred since 2019 - debuted, and rumours started swirling that the woman with the whistle was something special.