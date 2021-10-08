England’s best still ‘earning her money’ despite injury

England Women head coach Simon Middleton has revealed injured star player Emily Scarratt will be helping from the sidelines as the Red Roses prepare for a tough autumn.

World Rugby Women’s Player of the Year Scarratt broke her leg on the opening day of the Premier 15s season, with a return date uncertain.

Autumn internationals against New Zealand, Canada and USA mark an experimental phase for Middleton's squad with a year to go before the 2022 Rugby World Cup.