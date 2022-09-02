Emma Raducanu ready for ‘new experiences’ after US Open title defence ends early

Emma Raducanu puffed out her cheeks and turned her focus to what comes next after an early end to her US Open title defence.

Having not lost a set in 10 matches at Flushing Meadows last year, Raducanu was unable to find the same form 12 months on in an admittedly very tricky first-round assignment against Alize Cornet and fell to a 6-3 6-3 defeat.

With her cap pulled low over her face, the 19-year-old did not shy away from her disappointment in a measured post-match press conference but also tried to see the bright side of her ranking falling to around 80.