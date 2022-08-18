Emma Raducanu has found her best form since winning the US Open last September after thrashing both Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, according to 18-time grand slam champion Martina Navratilova.

Raducanu completed a magical 24 hours as she dismantled two former grand slam champions in dominant victories, with her 6-4 6-0 win over Williams being backed up by an even more impressive performance in crushing Azarenka 6-0 6-2 in just over an hour.

Raducanu’s victory over Azarenka, a two-time Australian Open champion, was her first victory over a top-25 player since storming to her sensational and unexpected triumph in New York last year.