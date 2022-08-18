Emma Raducanu ‘finding best form since US Open’ during Cincinnati run, says Martina Navratilova
Raducanu showed signs of her fearless performances in New York last September as she swept aside both Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka
Emma Raducanu has found her best form since winning the US Open last September after thrashing both Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, according to 18-time grand slam champion Martina Navratilova.
Raducanu completed a magical 24 hours as she dismantled two former grand slam champions in dominant victories, with her 6-4 6-0 win over Williams being backed up by an even more impressive performance in crushing Azarenka 6-0 6-2 in just over an hour.
Raducanu’s victory over Azarenka, a two-time Australian Open champion, was her first victory over a top-25 player since storming to her sensational and unexpected triumph in New York last year.
