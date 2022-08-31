Emma Raducanu’s US Open exit wasn’t a shock – the road back might be

After a sudden, dizzying ascent, Emma Raducanu now faces a tougher, far longer climb. When discussing the fragility of success in sport, the former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger once described confidence as going “up by the stairs and down by the lift”. In many ways, it is the reverse of Raducanu’s last 12 months, with her stunning victory in New York last September followed by a challenging debut year, culminating in her first-round defeat to Alize Cornet as she began her US Open defence.

It is true now, though, of what Raducanu approaches as she attempts to build herself back.

Like it was prior to arriving at Flushing Meadows, perspective is required when dealing with Raducanu’s exit. The 19-year-old’s straight-sets defeat to Cornet should not be treated with the same level of surprise that would normally accompany the defending champion losing in the opening round. Raducanu may have had a couple of encouraging results in Cincinnati in her lead-up to New York, but she has not carried the form and consistency of a player ranked 11th in the world into the US Open. In the experienced and wily Cornet, she was met with arguably the toughest draw you could realistically expect for a seeded player at a major.