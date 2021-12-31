What went wrong for England and can it be put right?

The late Martin Johnson once wrote that there were only three things wrong with England’s Ashes tourists in 1986/87 - they couldn’t bat, they couldn’t bowl and they couldn’t field.

The mind boggles at what he would make of the 2020/21 vintage.

Smashed in Brisbane, beaten to a pulp in Adelaide and then pulverised in Melbourne in just over two days. This tour is achieving the unlikely feat of making England’s past two trips here look like qualified triumphs.