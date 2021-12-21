Questions mount for an England team that already looks out of answers

The mood in the Fox Sports commentary box said it all.

On the fourth evening, Australia were turning the screw with Joe Root and Ben Stokes at the crease under the lights battling to save the second Test in Adelaide.

"Maybe Australia will look to take the extra half hour," came the observation from the broadcast pointing to official regulations that allow a team to request extra time if they believe they can win a game if given the opportunity of more overs to do it.