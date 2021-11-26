‘I’ve got a smile from ear to ear’: England youngster enjoying latest call-up

Hannah Hampton confesses she still feels a little starstruck around her England teammates.

The Aston Villa goalkeeper was called up to Sarina Wiegman’s latest Lionesses squad on her 21st birthday, and will suit up for her country when they face Austria in Saturday’s World Cup qualifier.

And though she earned her first senior call-up in March 2020, Birmingham-born Hampton, who was once told by a doctor that she’d never play sport, was just as thrilled to make the squad this time.