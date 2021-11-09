How can England replace Jason Roy?

England's quest for another limited-overs title must continue without one of their best players.

Jason Roy has been ruled out of the remainder of the T20 World Cup after suffering a calf injury in the Super 12 defeat to South Africa on Saturday.

"I'm gutted to be ruled out of the World Cup. It is a bitter pill to swallow," he said. "I will be staying on to support the boys, and hopefully, we can go all the way and lift that trophy. It has been an unbelievable journey so far, and we have to continue expressing ourselves and concentrating on us.