England search to strike balance between style and substance

If you'd offered most England fans seven points, three clean sheets and top spot in the group before a ball was kicked this summer they would have taken it. But this being the Three Lions at a major tournament, many are still to be fully satisfied.

England are into the knockout stages of Euro 2020 after securing their passage as group winners with a 1-0 win over Czech Republic at Wembley on Tuesday night.

Raheem Sterling scored the only goal of the game - with his and England's second of the tournament - as the hosts added to the win over Croatia and draw with Scotland with another performance of solidity and stubbornness, but without too much style and spark to go with it.