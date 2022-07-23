Sarina Wiegman: The mastermind behind England’s bid for Euro 2022 glory

Just two games now stand between England Women’s team and triumph; two games on home soil during which Sarina Wiegman to keep finding the tactical answers that will turn the Lionesses into champions.

It’s a short list, but a significant one: 1966. That’s the only time England’s teams - men or women - have won a major trophy, that being the World Cup. Gareth Southgate’s side went close again last summer in the delayed men’s European Championship, but fell agonisingly short.

Wiegman’s team, it increasingly feels like, are capable of taking that final step at Euro 2022 - and if they do it will be in enormous part down to the influence and expertise of the Dutchwoman in the dugout.