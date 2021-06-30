England park talk of history in hope of something more
England beat Germany in a major tournament knockout game for the first time in 55 years, but with a quarter-final now on the horizon there is no time for standing still
Given the gravity of what he had just achieved, Gareth Southgate didn't give himself long to bask in it.
England had just beaten Germany in a major tournament knockout game for the first time since 1966. It was the first knockout win over anyone in a European Championship for 25 years.
The victory, courtesy of goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane, brought the house down at a raucous Wembley Stadium as critics of the team's perceived negative style were forced to watch as England put one of the world's great tournament sides to the sword.
