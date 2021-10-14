The battle against social media abuse in women’s football

England’s Georgia Stanway became the latest to suffer abuse online after she was sent off in the Manchester derby last weekend

Thursday 14 October 2021 17:18
<p>Georgia Stanway was sent off at the weekend </p>

(Getty Images)

England boss Sarina Wiegman has offered support to Georgia Stanway and promised to talk with her players about social media after the 22-year-old received abuse following a red card in the Manchester derby.

The Manchester City forward was sent off for a thigh-high tackle on Leah Galton in the 35th minute of the match which ended 2-2.

Wiegman was speaking after she named her 24-player squad for the upcoming 2023 World Cup qualifying matches against Northern Ireland and Latvia.

