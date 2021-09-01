53 days on from nearly climbing the mountain, England are ready to do it all again.

Less than two months after nearly, finally bringing football home only to see their hopes dashed in heartbreaking fashion by Italy, the Three Lions' journey to the next major tournament will begin to properly take shape.

Qualifying trips for Qatar 2022 to Hungary and then Poland with a home tilt against Andorra at Wembley in between should go a long way to deciding how easily England's path to next winter is.