Erling Haaland: Manchester City striker is not a Ferrari or a Fiat but Pep Guardiola’s new hybrid engine
Potentially an era-defining signing, Haaland should have no problem adapting to Guardiola’s style
For a manager who has spent the best part of a decade and a half operating at the pinnacle of European football, Pep Guardiola has rarely had to incorporate a new centre forward into his famously intricate tactical set-up. The thing is, if you can count on the extraordinary talents of either Lionel Messi or Sergio Aguero for years at a time, you do not really need anyone else.
On the few occasions that Guardiola has had the opportunity to change the focal point of his attack, he has often shunted them out wide. David Villa arrived as a striker but played on the wing. Gabriel Jesus’s career has followed the same trajectory, albeit over a longer timescale. When it comes to out-and-out No 9s, Guardiola has had varying degrees of success. For every Robert Lewandowski, there is a Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Ibrahimovic is the best known case of a more traditional centre forward malfunctioning in a Guardiola system. Their year together at Barcelona was not an outright failure, bringing a La Liga title, but its greatest contribution to posterity was the reams of quotable material it produced for Ibrahimovic’s autobiography, in which he is not exactly complimentary of his former manager or how he used him.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies