Extreme E’s Catie Munnings used to see climate change as a phenomenon affecting far-flung locales. Now she – and the electric off-road racing series – are discovering it hits a lot closer to home.

Next month’s inaugural season finale, originally set for Ushuaia, Argentina has relocated to Dorset’s Bovington military base and been renamed the Jurassic X Prix.

Sure, the home of the Tank Museum doesn’t sound quite as exotic as the Tierra del Fuego city boasting a sign marking the ‘end of the world’, as harsh as the desert in the Saudi Arabian season opener, or as obvious a metaphor as Greenland’s melting Russell Glacier.