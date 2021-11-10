The motorsport bringing the fight against climate change closer to home

The Extreme E season finale has been switched to the UK serving as a provocation to Britons to consider their own part in the climate crisis, writes Rachel Steinberg

Wednesday 10 November 2021 18:19
<p>Extreme E is an electric off-road racing series </p>

(Andretti United)

Extreme E’s Catie Munnings used to see climate change as a phenomenon affecting far-flung locales. Now she – and the electric off-road racing series – are discovering it hits a lot closer to home.

Next month’s inaugural season finale, originally set for Ushuaia, Argentina has relocated to Dorset’s Bovington military base and been renamed the Jurassic X Prix.

Sure, the home of the Tank Museum doesn’t sound quite as exotic as the Tierra del Fuego city boasting a sign marking the ‘end of the world’, as harsh as the desert in the Saudi Arabian season opener, or as obvious a metaphor as Greenland’s melting Russell Glacier.

