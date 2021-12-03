Rollercoaster Formula 1 season set for fitting finale

He's won seven already but an eighth Formula One world title would mean more than all of them for Lewis Hamilton.

It has been a rollercoaster season for the Mercedes star, a season that at several points looked doomed to end in failure with rival Max Verstappen pushing ahead and threatening to race off into the distance.

There have been overtakes, incidents, off-track sparring and on-track collisions all leading to what looks set to be a fitting finale over the next two weekends.