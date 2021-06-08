As the circus packs up until next time, it is easy to reflect on what next for boxing after Floyd Mayweather pulled off what he coined as a “legalised bank robbery” in his exhibition against Logan Paul.

While certainly falling short of dissuading the purists otherwise, this freakish match-up between a legendary fighter and a master self-promoter from YouTube at least provided some context behind an age-old debate surrounding how much a world champion would have to slip before a novice could have a competitive chance?

And while Paul barely approached that sweet spot, his conditioning and wild tactics provided some intrigue at least alongside Mayweather understandably slipping at 44 years of age and evidently not training as ferociously as he once did in his heyday.