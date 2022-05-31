China’s Zheng Qinwen says severe menstrual cramps ruined her hopes for French Open: ‘Wish I was a man’

Zheng snatched a set from world number one for first the first time in 10 games

Shweta Sharma
Tuesday 31 May 2022 15:58
<p>China's Zheng Qinwen returns the ball to Poland's Iga Swiatek during their women's singles match on day nine of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament </p>

China's Zheng Qinwen returns the ball to Poland's Iga Swiatek during their women's singles match on day nine of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament

(AFP via Getty Images)

Chinese player Zheng Qinwen put up a tough fight against the world’s number one tennis player, but the debutant’s dream of competing in the French Open came to an end on Monday due to acute menstrual cramps.

Zheng, 19, failed to reach the French Open quarter-finals after Poland’s Iga Swiatek won 6-7(5) 6-0 6-2 for her 32nd straight victory.

The teenager, who was making her French Open debut, had already injured her right leg.

