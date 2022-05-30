Fireworks are in store at the French Open as Rafael Nadal faces Novak Djokovic in the night session on Tuesday.

Four quarter-finals will take place on Court Philippe-Chatrier, with US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez opening the day’s play against unseeded Italian Martina Trevisan, who has form in Paris after reaching this stage of the tournament two years ago.

That match will be followed by a second women’s quarter-final, as Coco Gauff takes on Sloane Stephens in an all-American contest.

Carlos Alcaraz will then look to continue his stunning breakthrough as the 19-year-old faces No 3 seed Alexander Zverev in the final match of the day session.

Then, it will be time for the most highly anticipated meeting of the tournament as defending champion Djokovic faces the undisputed king of clay in Nadal.

Here’s how to watch and day 10’s order of play and schedule:

How to watch

You can catch live action from Roland Garros on Eurosport 1 - Sky channel 410, BT 435, Virgin 521. Coverage starts from 10.30am, with Eurosport 2 (Sky 411, BT 436, Virgin 522) from 6pm.

You can live stream the action on Discovery+, a subscription is £6.99 per month or £59.99 annually on Sky, Amazon Prime Video channels, Roku and Vodafone. With the app available on the following devices: LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV.

Order of play

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Starts at 11am BST

Martina Trevisan vs Leylah Fernandez

Coco Gauff vs Sloane Stephens

Alexander Zverev vs Carlos Alcaraz

Not before 7.45pm BST

Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal

The full schedule is available here.