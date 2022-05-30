French Open order of play: Day 10 schedule including Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal

The schedule for Tuesday’s play at Roland Garros

Tom Kershaw
Monday 30 May 2022 13:15
Comments
<p>Rafael Nadal faces Novak Djokovic on Day 10 </p>

Rafael Nadal faces Novak Djokovic on Day 10

(Getty Images)

Fireworks are in store at the French Open as Rafael Nadal faces Novak Djokovic in the night session on Tuesday.

Four quarter-finals will take place on Court Philippe-Chatrier, with US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez opening the day’s play against unseeded Italian Martina Trevisan, who has form in Paris after reaching this stage of the tournament two years ago.

That match will be followed by a second women’s quarter-final, as Coco Gauff takes on Sloane Stephens in an all-American contest.

Carlos Alcaraz will then look to continue his stunning breakthrough as the 19-year-old faces No 3 seed Alexander Zverev in the final match of the day session.

Then, it will be time for the most highly anticipated meeting of the tournament as defending champion Djokovic faces the undisputed king of clay in Nadal.

Recommended

Here’s how to watch and day 10’s order of play and schedule:

How to watch

You can catch live action from Roland Garros on Eurosport 1 - Sky channel 410, BT 435, Virgin 521. Coverage starts from 10.30am, with Eurosport 2 (Sky 411, BT 436, Virgin 522) from 6pm.

You can live stream the action on Discovery+, a subscription is £6.99 per month or £59.99 annually on Sky, Amazon Prime Video channels, Roku and Vodafone. With the app available on the following devices: LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV.

Order of play

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Starts at 11am BST

Martina Trevisan vs Leylah Fernandez

Coco Gauff vs Sloane Stephens

Alexander Zverev vs Carlos Alcaraz

Not before 7.45pm BST

Recommended

Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal

The full schedule is available here.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in