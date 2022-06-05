(Getty Images)

Follow live updates from the French Open as Rafael Nadal looks to pull off another sensational grand slam triumph against Casper Ruud in the men’s final at Roland Garros. There has perhaps never been more of a gulf in experience between two players in a major final, as Nadal bids for what would be a record-extending 14th French Open and 22nd grand slam title against the 23-year-old Ruud, who has become the first player from Norway to reach a men’s final at a slam.

At the age of 36, Nadal also has the chance to become the oldest French Open champion in Roland Garros history, as the Spaniard aims to add another remarkable chapter to his illustrious story. Nadal has admitted throughout the tournament that this French Open could be his last as he continues to battle a painful foot injury but finds himself on the verge of a second successive grand slam title after he won the Australian Open final from two sets down in January.

That victory came just weeks after Nadal considered retiring from the sport due to his foot, and if Nadal was to be crowned the champion on Court Philippe-Chatrier again it would surely be his most significant victory yet on the Paris clay. Nadal advanced to the final after opponent Alexander Zverev was forced to retire from Friday’s semi-final due to a shocking ankle injury, while Ruud defeated Marin Cilic in four sets in the other semi-final. Follow live updates from the French Open final, below: