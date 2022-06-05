French Open 2022 LIVE: Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud latest score and updates from men’s final
Follow for live updates from Roland Garros as Nadal aims to win his 14th French Open title against grand slam final debutant Ruud
Follow live updates from the French Open as Rafael Nadal looks to pull off another sensational grand slam triumph against Casper Ruud in the men’s final at Roland Garros. There has perhaps never been more of a gulf in experience between two players in a major final, as Nadal bids for what would be a record-extending 14th French Open and 22nd grand slam title against the 23-year-old Ruud, who has become the first player from Norway to reach a men’s final at a slam.
At the age of 36, Nadal also has the chance to become the oldest French Open champion in Roland Garros history, as the Spaniard aims to add another remarkable chapter to his illustrious story. Nadal has admitted throughout the tournament that this French Open could be his last as he continues to battle a painful foot injury but finds himself on the verge of a second successive grand slam title after he won the Australian Open final from two sets down in January.
That victory came just weeks after Nadal considered retiring from the sport due to his foot, and if Nadal was to be crowned the champion on Court Philippe-Chatrier again it would surely be his most significant victory yet on the Paris clay. Nadal advanced to the final after opponent Alexander Zverev was forced to retire from Friday’s semi-final due to a shocking ankle injury, while Ruud defeated Marin Cilic in four sets in the other semi-final. Follow live updates from the French Open final, below:
Nadal set for 30th grand slam final
Rafael Nadal insists he has nothing to prove as the Spaniard addressed concerns surrounding his foot injury ahead of this afternoon’s French Open final. The 36-year-old says he will continue to play as long as he is healthy.
“It’s about every day. No, I mean, it’s not about things that you need to prove. It’s about how much you enjoy doing what you are doing or if you don’t enjoy, then is another story, no?
“But if you like what you are doing, you keep going. Because, for example, if you like to go and play golf, you keep going to play golf. If I like to play tennis and if I can and I can handle to keep playing, I keep playing because I like what I do. So that’s it.
“Of course I enjoy. And if I am healthy enough to play, I like the competition, honestly, no? And the competition, I like to play in the best stadiums of the world and feel myself at my age still competitive. Means a lot to me, no? That makes me feel in some way proud and happy about all the work that we did.”
Ruud ready to face mentor Nadal in French Open final
Four years ago Casper Ruud was honing his skills as a teenage rookie at the Rafael Nadal Academy in Majorca.Today the 23-year-old Norwegian will face his mentor, the 21-time grand slam champion, in the French Open final.
Ruud has never faced 36-year-old Nadal in a competitive match, but the pair have played plenty of times on the practice court. Eighth seed Ruud admitted: "We have played some practice sets, and he has always pretty much beaten me.
"There's been some close sets, 7-6, 7-5, but it always goes his favour. But it's because we are playing in the academy and I want to be nice to him." Nadal has an unblemished record in Roland Garros finals, having won all 13 that he has reached.
How to watch the French Open final
You can catch live action from Roland Garros on Eurosport 1 - Sky channel 410, BT 435, Virgin 521. Coverage starts from 1.30pm on Eurosport 1.
You can live stream the action on Discovery+, a subscription is £6.99 per month or £59.99 annually on Sky, Amazon Prime Video channels, Roku and Vodafone. With the app available on the following devices: LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV.
Odds
Nadal 1/6
Ruud 4/1
Recap: Swiatek blows Gauff away to win second French Open title
Yesterday, Iga Swiatek cemented her place at the top of women’s tennis with a commanding victory over Coco Gauff in the final of the French Open.
The No 1 seed swept to a second Roland Garros title thanks to a 6-1 6-3 demolition of 18-year-old Gauff.
With superstar Poland striker Robert Lewandowski among the crowd on Court Philippe Chatrier, Swiatek’s sharp-shooting and ruthless finishing was too much for the American and capped an astonishing winning run.
Elevated to world No 1 following Ashleigh Barty’s shock retirement in March, the 21-year-old Pole has proved an unstoppable force ever since.
Her 35-match winning streak takes her level with Venus Williams for the most consecutive victories this century.
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the French Open as Rafael Nadal looks to pull off another sensational grand slam triumph against Casper Ruud in the men’s final at Roland Garros. There has perhaps never been more of a gulf in experience between two players in a major final, as Nadal bids for what would be a record-extending 14th French Open and 22nd grand slam title against the 23-year-old Ruud, who has become the first player from Norway to reach a men’s final at a slam.
