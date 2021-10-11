Boxing packs a punch for its fans at last
Tyson Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder to finally settle their three-fight feud in a heavyweight classic to deliver, Jack Rathborn argues, just reward for sport’s most patient fans
There is probably not another sport that treats its fans with quite as much disdain as boxing.
The sweet science constantly forces its legion of followers to wait longer and longer for the fights they truly crave.
The politics in the sport are enough to drive most crazy, with a litany of excuses at the ready for promoters to use as to why most fighters take such protracted routes to arrive at the mouthwatering contests hotly debated for years prior.
