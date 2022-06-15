‘I won’t say it doesn’t hurt’: Gareth Southgate responds to England boos

Gareth Southgate called on the England fans to “stay with” his team ahead of the World Cup later this year as he admitted the boos that greeted the 4-0 defeat to Hungary “hurt”.

England suffered a humiliating thrashing at the hands of Hungary, as the home crowd turned on Southgate with chants of ‘you don’t know what you’re doing’ during the defeat - which was England’s worst on home soil since 1928.

Southgate was backed by Harry Kane as the England captain told dissenting supporters to “remember where we have come from” following their run to the Euro 2020 final last summer, as well as the World Cup semi-finals in 2018.