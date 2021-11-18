‘I’m going to Paris to win’: Great Britain star aiming higher after historic Tokyo double
George Peasgood took triathlon silver and cycling bronze at the Tokyo Paralympics, the only British athlete to reach the rostrum in different disciplines
There’s no danger of George Peasgood being jack of both trades, master of neither.
The 26-year-old took triathlon silver and road cycling time trial bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, the only British athlete to reach the rostrum in different disciplines.
Only the golden glint is missing from Peasgood’s eyes but they are undeterred from doing the double again in Paris, with the focus on swim, bike, run.
