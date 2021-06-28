Harry Kane ready to ‘rock and roll’ when England need him most

If a week is a long time in sport, what about three years? That's how long ago Harry Kane was Golden Boot winner at a major tournament, the last major tournament to be played in fact.

But after a slow start to Euro 2020, England's captain and talisman is having to defend his form or lack thereof so far. Kane is yet to score at the tournament with his sluggishness being largely blamed for England's overall lack of fluency in the final third in their three games up to now.

The Three Lions won their group without conceding a goal but it was at the other end where plenty was left to be desired with Raheem Sterling the only man to have found they net so far with winning goals against Croatia and Czech Republic.