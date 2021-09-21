The ‘alarm bells’ for Harry Kane at Tottenham

We already knew Harry Kane wouldn't be starting the new season where he wanted to but he hasn't started how he wanted to either.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker made it clear in the summer that he saw his future away from his boyhood club with Premier League champions Manchester City his chosen destination.

He wanted silverware and the chance to compete at the very top of the game. Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, however, had no intention of granting him that opportunity with a six-year contract barely halfway through.