Brentford respond after Ivan Toney subject to ‘disgusting’ racist abuse on Instagram

Brentford have urged authorities to take the strongest possible action after striker Ivan Toney was sent racist abuse on social media following his two goals in the club’s 2-0 win over Brighton on Friday night.

Toney revealed that he had been sent a racist message on Instagram and the Premier League side released a statement which read: “Last night, Ivan Toney was subjected to disgusting, racist abuse.

“We condemn this discriminatory behaviour in the strongest possible terms. An attack on one of our players is an attack on all of us. Ivan will receive the full backing from the club and from the Brentford fans who we have already seen condemning the abuse.