From filming James Bond to a first taste of Formula One
W Series star Jessica Hawkins doubles as a stunt driver and fresh from filming for No Time to Die, she’s now been handed her first chance in F1 by Aston Martin
J
essica Hawkins lives for motorsport, but this year she found herself in a race that was decidedly more tortoise than hare.
The W Series veteran doubles as a stunt driver, and as Covid-19 shut down both sport and the film industry she was left to wonder which of her jobs would return first.
If any film has epitomised the ups and downs of the pandemic it’s the latest Bond instalment, No Time to Die. Its original release was slated for April 2020 but was delayed three times in 10 months.
