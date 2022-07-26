Jump to content
Barcelona ask Jules Kounde to help them hijack Chelsea transfer

Barca are attempting to play on the French centre-half’s preference for a move to Spain to get more time to do a deal

Miguel Delaney
Chief Football Writer
Monday 25 July 2022 10:30
Barcelona have pleaded for patience from Sevilla's Jules Kounde, as they attempt to hijack his move to Chelsea.

While the London club have agreed a £50m-plus fee with Sevilla and have the principles of a deal done, Barcelona have not yet made a formal bid, due to the need now to sell players.

The centre-half has been willing to go to Chelsea, but his preferred option is Camp Nou. Barcelona are attempting to play on this, as they accelerate their moves to try and sell players.

