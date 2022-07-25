✕ Close Ten Hag tight-lipped on Ronaldo; Rashford says Man Utd ‘a lot fitter than last season’

Manchester United’s pursuit of Frenkie De Jong could be coming to an end with reports of a Plan B after links to Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic Savic. With the start of the Premier League season fast approaching, Erik ten Hag will be desperate to get new players in to quickly revamp the Red Devils.

The same is true of Chelsea, who have encountered more difficulty getting a target over the line after a late intervention from Barcelona in the race to sign Sevilla star Jules Kounde. The Blues may need to look elsewhere for their second significant defensive upgrade after bringing in Kalidou Koulibaly to reload after the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen. The Sevilla star will cost in excess of £50m with Barcelona poised to trump the Blues again after landing former Leeds star Raphinha.

Elsewhere, Cristiano Ronaldo‘s future remains in doubt, the Portuguese wants to leave Manchester United, but his wages remain prohibitive and Erik ten Hag maintains the No 7 is not for sale with one more year remaining on his contract at Old Trafford. Real Madrid are not interested according to the latest reports, while a shock move to Atletico Madrid has also been rumoured. The Mail reports Leicester have rejected a £15m bid from Monaco for Boubakary Soumare. And Leicester are willing to consider big-money offers for James Maddison and Kelechi Iheanacho in order to raise funds to strengthen the squad, the Telegraph claims.

Follow all the latest transfer news with our live blog below: