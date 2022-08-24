Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United secured their first Premier League win under Erik ten Hag with a much-needed 2-1 victory over Liverpool, but the club’s summer transfer dealings appear far from finished.

Casemiro was unveiled to supporters at Old Trafford before that win, with the midfielder a high-cost addition from Real Madrid.

Ten Hag has also secured the signings of Ajax’s Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia of Feyenoord this summer, while Christian Eriksen arrived on a free transfer.

But with the Dutch manager keen for more reinforcements and Cristiano Ronaldo’s future still seemingly uncertain, who else might be arriving in Manchester before the window closes?

Antony

Having already brought Martinez with him from Amsterdam, Ten Hag appears intent on another raid on his former club Ajax. Young Brazilian winger Antonyis highly-rated and has been strongly linked with a move, with the player said to be keen to join Manchester United.

The Independent’s Miguel Delaney reports that the 22-year-old has agreed personal terms, but Manchester United must up their bid to convince Ajax to part with Antony.

Frenkie de Jong

Manchester United’s summer-long pursuit of Frenkie de Jong looks set to continue on with no deal as yet fully agreed for the Barcelona midfielder. Having worked under Ten Hag at Ajax, Miguel Delaney reported last month that De Jong favours a move but is waiting for Barcelona to pay deferred wages as the Catalan club continues to face financial difficulties.

Barcelona may need to sell De Jong to make their strange summer of business work - as Karl Matchett explains.

Cody Gakpo

Another Eredivisie item of interest in a Dutch-infused summer of recruitment at Manchester United is PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo. Another winger with significant potential, the 23-year-old may still be a target even if the Antony deal is completed with Ten Hag looking for plenty of options in his forward line.

The Daily Mail suggest that a bid will be submitted for Gakpo, though PSV manager, and former Manchester United striker, Ruud van Nistelrooy insists that he would like to keep hold of the Dutchman.

“There have been a lot of rumours for a long time,” Van Nistelrooy said of links between Gakpo and United. “It’s clear we’d love to keep Gakpo here at PSV.”

Memphis Depay

His first spell at Old Trafford did not pan out as planned, but could Memphis Depay yet be making a surprise return to Manchester? Another Barcelona outcast, reports in Spain have linked Manchester United with a move for their former player, who could be available in a cut-price deal.

Despite Depay agreeing to terminate his contract and join Juventus on a free, talks are said to have stalled with the Turin club - which could open the door for Manchester United to bring him back to the club.

Kevin Trapp and Yann Sommer

With Dean Henderson now at Nottingham Forest on loan, Manchester United are also eyeing an alternative goalkeeping option to David de Gea. The Spaniard’s lack of ball-playing ability is said to be a concern for Ten Hag, with Bundesliga pair Kevin Trapp and Yann Sommer thus fitting the bill as potential options.

At 32 and 33 respectively, both Eintracht Frankfurt’s Trapp and Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Sommer have plenty of top-level experience.

Who could leave?

Cristiano Ronaldo has made clear his desire to leave Manchester United just one season after sealing his own return to the club, but a suitable destination for the Portuguese forward is proving elusive. Only Sporting, where Ronaldo began his career, have shown concrete interest, and the 37-year-old does not reportedly want to return to the Primeira Liga at this stage of his career.

One player closer to the exit door is Eric Bailly, who is set for a medical in Marseille ahead of a loan deal with the French club. Bailly’s departure could be the precursor to a true defensive exodus at the club - The Telegraph report that Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe are all available.

Wan-Bissaka’s departure could necessitate the addition of another full-back: Barcelona’s Sergino Dest has been linked.