Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liverpool sign Brazil midfielder Arthur Melo on season-long loan from Juventus

Liverpool were left scrambling for a midfielder after last night’s win against Newcastle and the Brazil international was identified as a short-term solution

Jamie Braidwood
Thursday 01 September 2022 22:09
Comments
<p>Arthur’s loan deal does not include an option to buy </p>

Arthur’s loan deal does not include an option to buy

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool have ended their search for a midfielder with the season-long loan signing of Brazil international Arthur Melo from Juventus.

The 26-year-old completed his medical on deadline day and his transfer is subject to international clearance.

Jurgen Klopp’s crisis in midfield escalated following the 2-1 win over Newcastle on Wednesday night, with captain Jordan Henderson set to undergo scans on a hamstring injury that could sideline him for three weeks.

The Liverpool manager had already admitted he had been wrong in not signing a midfielder earlier in the window, with injuries to Thiago Alcantara and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain having further limited his options.

Arthur, who had fallen down the pecking order at Juventus, was identified as a short-term solution and The Independent’s Miguel Delaney reports the loan deal does not include an option to buy next summer.

Recommended

Arthur told Liverpool’s website: “I’m really, really happy to be here wearing this great shirt with this famous badge that represents so much in world football, it’s a dream.

“We talked a lot, and our ideas and visions were a good fit so I’m sure it was the right choice. I’m really happy and highly motivated to continue living my dream on the pitch and giving my all in a Liverpool shirt.”

Arthur was a substitute in Liverpool’s famous 4-0 comeback win over Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals and added: “Liverpool have a wonderful history in football. I’ve played against Liverpool, I know what it feels like to be in the stadium with the fans behind them.

“I was with the opposition and now I’m on the right side so I’m really excited. It’s a massive club with a great manager, great players. As I said before, it’s a dream to be here.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in