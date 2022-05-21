Profile

Jurgen Klopp: The manager who has become the perfect fit for Liverpool

The 54-year-old is already a club legend having ended a three-decade wait for a league title and then taken a bid for a quadruple to the final day of the season, writes Karl Matchett

Saturday 21 May 2022 13:35
Comments
<p>Jurgen Klopp celebrates Liverpool’s FA Cup win earlier this month </p>

Jurgen Klopp celebrates Liverpool’s FA Cup win earlier this month

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

On Sunday, Liverpool Football Club will head into their final match of the Premier League season, knowing that – while it’s not in their own hands – one more win could see them end the day as champions. That would complete a remarkable treble, having won both domestic cups already this season.

Next weekend, the Reds will be in another all-or-nothing encounter, playing Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris, a day which could see the Merseyside club crowned kings of Europe for the seventh time and add a third – or, improbably, outrageously, a fourth – piece of silverware to the annual collection.

They are right now at the pinnacle of the world game, one of the best-run off the pitch and one of the most enthralling to watch on it.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in