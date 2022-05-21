Jurgen Klopp: The manager who has become the perfect fit for Liverpool

On Sunday, Liverpool Football Club will head into their final match of the Premier League season, knowing that – while it’s not in their own hands – one more win could see them end the day as champions. That would complete a remarkable treble, having won both domestic cups already this season.

Next weekend, the Reds will be in another all-or-nothing encounter, playing Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris, a day which could see the Merseyside club crowned kings of Europe for the seventh time and add a third – or, improbably, outrageously, a fourth – piece of silverware to the annual collection.

They are right now at the pinnacle of the world game, one of the best-run off the pitch and one of the most enthralling to watch on it.