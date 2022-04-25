The joy of Divock Origi, Liverpool’s ‘legend’ and Everton’s chief tormentor

These may be the last days in the age of Divock. It has been an improbable era with an unpromising beginning. It has become a golden time for Liverpool. And, indeed, for a man who Jurgen Klopp has come to call “the legend”.

Not many legends are the sixth-choice forward. Then again, even at the home of the original super sub, there have not been too many cult heroes quite like Divock Origi. There is a temptation to suggest that, before picking the all-time Liverpool XI, it makes sense to name David Fairclough – the Reds’ super sub from 1975-83 – and Origi on the bench. They have been the specialist rescuers and, when it seemed as though Everton’s obduracy might hinder their neighbours’ title challenge, Klopp knew where to turn.

Enter Origi. Some 35 minutes later, they shared a hug in the centre circle. Two minutes after his introduction and with his first touch, Origi was the meat in the sandwich of a one-two with Mohamed Salah, who crossed for Andy Robertson to head in. Victory was sealed by an Origi header. His sixth Merseyside derby goal may be his last: because he could go and perhaps, if Everton are relegated, their nemesis may have made himself redundant.