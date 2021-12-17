The stats behind Liverpool and Man City’s contrasting title tactics

It would be a little premature to label the Premier League a two-horse race, especially given the unpredictability the pandemic is suddenly throwing into the midseason mix, but what is undeniable is that Chelsea’s recent slump has let a gap form between them and a familiar duo clear at the top.

Manchester City and Liverpool have been the best two teams in England over the past few years and right now they are together out front, matching each other stride for stride, each with six wins from their last six games. And as they stand toe to toe preparing for the home straight, what is intriguing is that this not just a battle of Liverpool vs City, or Klopp vs Guardiola, but a contest between one relentless attack and one flawless defence.

Even taking into account City’s 7-0 thrashing of Leeds this week, Liverpool’s attacking numbers are in another stratosphere from the rest. They have scored 48 goals to City’s 40, hold the two top scorers in the league in Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota, and have the top two assist-makers too in Trent Alexander-Arnold and Salah again.