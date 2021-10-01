This weekend’s Virgin Money London Marathon is set to spark an outpouring of emotion in what is primed to become British sport’s most iconic mass participation event since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

More than 40,000 runners will weave their way through the capital on Sunday morning, while more than half a million will line the streets in support.

The noise will be inescapable, reverberating around each corner and inspiring joy at conquering personal milestones, though many runners will experience a tinge of sorrow as they harness this daunting challenge by way of a tribute to loved ones lost.