London Marathon finally returns to deliver British sport’s ultimate mass participation event
Sunday’s race is back after an 889-day gap due to Covid-19 and, as Jack Rathborn argues, it could be the most special version yet
This weekend’s Virgin Money London Marathon is set to spark an outpouring of emotion in what is primed to become British sport’s most iconic mass participation event since the Covid-19 pandemic began.
More than 40,000 runners will weave their way through the capital on Sunday morning, while more than half a million will line the streets in support.
The noise will be inescapable, reverberating around each corner and inspiring joy at conquering personal milestones, though many runners will experience a tinge of sorrow as they harness this daunting challenge by way of a tribute to loved ones lost.
