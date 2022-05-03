Lydia Ko was praised for normalising the impact of periods on women’s sport after the world No 3’s candid answer to a question about why she needed on-course treatment during the final round of the Palos Verdes Championship.

Ko, a two-time major champion, was helped through a series of stretches by a physiotherapist midway through her round on Sunday as she vied for victory at the LPGA Tour event.

The 25-year-old finished third and was asked afterwards by Golf Channel commentator Jerry Foltz if she was suffering from a recurring injury.