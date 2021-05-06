Why a Man City vs Chelsea final gives Gareth Southgate a headache

A

third all-English Champions League final is now set with Manchester City facing Chelsea for the game’s biggest prize in Istanbul later this month.

Thomas Tuchel's side joined the Premier League leaders in this year's final after finally easing their way past Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Goals from Timo Werner and Mason Mount, added to Christian Pulisic's away strike in Valdebebas a week ago, secured what proved to be a comfortable win over the 13-time winners and safe passage to the final.