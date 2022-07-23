Jump to content
What Man City’s willingness to sell to key rivals says about Pep Guardiola

The transfers of Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and now Oleksandr Zinchenko represents a departure for City, and the ultimate example of Guardiola backing himself from the bench

Richard Jolly
Senior Football Correspondent
Thursday 21 July 2022 12:44
Chelsea sign Raheem Sterling from Manchester City on five-year deal

It was a title won from the bench, by four men who started on the sidelines. Pep Guardiola remained there, too – he has made some leftfield moves in his time but bringing himself on at 51 minutes would have been a stretch too far – but his replacements made the difference. Ilkay Gundogan scored twice. The first was set up by Raheem Sterling, another who was brought on. Sandwiched by the German’s brace came a goal for Rodri; the assist, with a precise cutback capping an influential display in the second half, came from Oleksandr Zinchenko.

In the aftermath of Manchester City’s 3-2 win over Aston Villa to win the Premier League on the final day of last season, it did not go unnoticed that Guardiola had turned to Zinchenko, Gundogan and Sterling ahead of the £100m man, Jack Grealish. Two months on, it assumes another importance. They proved Zinchenko and Sterling’s valedictory contributions in a City shirt. Gabriel Jesus started that day, but the Brazilian proved a placeholder until Erling Haaland’s arrival.

Now each will play his home games in London this season, the Ukrainian and the Brazilian for Arsenal, the Englishman for Chelsea. Sterling could have been joined at Stamford Bridge by Nathan Ake, had Chelsea been prepared to match City’s asking price and Guardiola been able to find a suitable successor.

