Matteo Berrettini withdraws from Wimbledon after testing positive for Covid

Matteo Berrettini has been forced to withdraw from Wimbledon after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Italian, who was defeated in last year’s final by Novak Djokovic and returned as one of the favourites to win the men’s singles after successfully defending his Queen’s Club title confirmed the news on Instagram.

“I am heartbroken to announce that I need to withdraw from Wimbledon due to a positive Covid-19 test result,” he said.