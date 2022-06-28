Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Serena Williams set to return on Centre Court
Follow all the action from SW19 on day two of the grass-court grand slam
Follow all the action as Wimbledon continues with Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Serena Williams all in action on day two.
Today marks the return of Nadal, back for the first time since 2019 and fresh from opening up a lead in the race to finish with the most men’s grand slam titles with 22. That’s compared to defending champion Novak Djokovic, who has 20 titles, with the six-time champion up and running after swiftly moving into the second round with a hard-fought four-set win over Soonwoo Kwon. The other finalist from SW19 last year, Matteo Berrettini, is back and in fine form after defending his Queen’s title and the Italian will be hoping to go one further this year, opening up against Cristian Garin on Court One.
The favourite in the women’s singles is World No 1 Iga Swiatek and she opens up her championships on Centre Court against Jana Fett, taking the traditional slot on the first Tuesday of play after defending women’s champion Ash Barty’s sudden retirement. There is more Wimbledon royalty in action on day two with Williams making her long-awaited return. The seven-time Wimbledon champion is back in singles action after cruelly being forced to retire from her first round match at SW19 last year and the 40-year-old, third up on Centre Court, looks to ignite her comeback from a hamstring injury when she takes on Harmony Tan.
Elsewhere there is intriguing matches involving Coco Gauff and Elena-Gabriela Ruse on Court Two, while the charismatic Nick Kyrgios is hoping to cement his status as a dark horse this year with a first-round encounter against Paul Jubb on Court Three. Follow all the action from day two live, including the latest results, reaction and analysis from the All England Club
Ukrainian pair hope their Wimbledon meeting can help war-torn country
Ukrainian pair Lesia Tsurenko and Anhelina Kalinina are united in wanting to use their second-round meeting at Wimbledon to help their war-torn country.
Tsurenko, who beat Great Britain’s Jodie Burrage in the first round, hopes their match will result in Ukraine being sent “heavy weapons” by allies to help defeat Russia.
Kalinina, a victor of Anna Bondar, wants to send prize money to aid her grandparents who are currently living in Russian-occupied territory.
Tsurenko, 33, is currently seeing a psychologist to focus on her tennis and has seen bombs explode just 100 metres from her house.
Ukrainian pair hope their Wimbledon meeting can help war-torn country
Lesia Tsurenko and Anhelina Kalinina will meet in the second round of the women’s singles.
Cameron Norrie starts Wimbledon campaign with rain-interrupted victory
Cameron Norrie hopes his new status as one of the leading names in tennis will earn him prime billing at Wimbledon next round after dodging the rain in a straight-sets win over Pablo Andujar.
The 26-year-old is the highest-ranked British player in the world and ninth seed but that was not enough to get him on a covered court for his opening clash.
Instead, he was first up on Court Two and was twice forced off court by the weather before recording a 6-0 7-6 (3) 6-3 victory over veteran Spaniard Andujar.
Cameron Norrie starts Wimbledon campaign with rain-interrupted victory
Norrie was interrupted twice in a 6-0 7-6 (3) 6-3 victory on Court Two.
New world number two Ons Jabeur in dreamland after opening Wimbledon win
Ons Jabeur is “living the dream” after recording an opening round win at Wimbledon on the day she became the world number two.
The Tunisian, who beat Swede Mirjam Bjorklund 6-1 6-3 on Court One in under an hour, marked becoming the highest ranked African player in history by reaching the second round.
And the third seed has set her sights on going even higher in the WTA rankings.
“I’m honestly living the dream,” she said. “I always wanted to achieve, always wanted to be in this level, always wanted to inspire players from my country, from my continent. It’s very important.
“Honestly, I didn’t know I’m the first one to be number two in the African continent. I just read that. I’m like, ‘Wow, I’m really one step away from being number one’.
New world number two Ons Jabeur in dreamland after opening Wimbledon win
Jabeur dropped just four games as she beat Mirjam Bjorklund
Andy Murray fights off James Duckworth under Centre Court lights to seal Wimbledon progress
It was another night on Centre Court where Andy Murray played all the hits, and even had room for a new trick. In what may appear to be a fairly straightforward recovery job against James Duckworth, there was in fact the usual fraught tension, the undying graft as the match teetered on the brink, and the release as Murray finally edged in front.
For a second, as the roof closed, the lights came on and Murray closed out a steely victory 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 to advance to the second round, it was as if the 35-year-old had again been suspended in time. You knew you had seen this fight before and although Murray tempered the baying crowd by reminding them of how grateful he is to still be enjoying these opportunities at all, the exciting part is there could be a lot more to come.
Murray will need to play better, especially from the start, but there were encouraging signs throughout that he is indeed fit enough for the Championships after arriving in SW19 on the back of an injury scare. The serve, which has been Murray’s biggest and most reliable weapon during his recent improved grass-court form, did not yield many chances after he dropped the opener, while his mobility around the court was noteworthy, too.
Wimbledon 2022: Andy Murray fights off James Duckworth under Centre Court lights
Murray 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 Duckworth: Two-time Wimbledon champion recovers from a set down to advance to the second round
Emma Raducanu soaks in ‘amazing’ first Centre Court experience
Emma Raducanu cherished her Centre Court debut as she put her troubled Wimbledon build-up behind her with a first-round victory over Alison Van Uytvanck.
The 10th seed’s participation in the tournament was in doubt until the weekend because of a side strain suffered at the WTA Tour event in Nottingham three weeks ago.
Coupled with the huge attention on the US Open champion’s homecoming and a tricky opponent, this was a major test, but Raducanu passed it impressively by claiming a 6-4 6-4 victory.
She jumped and yelled in delight when her final volley found the middle of the court and Raducanu was keen to stress afterwards that, while the external expectations on her shoulders extend far beyond first-round victories, this was very much an achievement to savour.
“It wasn’t relief, it was just happiness,” she said. “To play on Centre Court and get a win first time, it’s amazing. Now every time I go back, I’m just going to have a great first experience. That always helps.
Emma Raducanu soaks in ‘amazing’ first Centre Court experience
The US Open champion clinched a 6-4 6-4 victory to set up a second-round clash with Caroline Garcia
Iga Swiatek: The humble and hesitant Wimbledon favourite set to take Centre Court by storm
When Iga Swiatek opens Centre Court on the second day of Wimbledon, she will do so as the World No 1 and most dominant player on the tour, but also as a hesitant tournament favourite. A victory for the 21-year-old from Poland over the qualifier Jana Fett will be seen as a formality, but it would also be record-breaking. It would extend Swiatek’s winning streak to 36 matches, beating the previous best run set by Venus Williams 22 years ago. If the win is secured in style, it would also enhance Swiatek’s case as the favourite for the women’s title this fortnight.
In some ways, though, she is already there, her newfound status reflected by her role as curtain-raiser on day two of the Championships. The sudden retirement of last year’s winner Ash Barty left a decision for the All England Club as to who would open the second day of play on Centre Court. Simona Halep was a popular option, as the 2019 champion was denied the privilege due to the pandemic the following year. Another former champion such as Serena Williams or even Emma Raducanu could have been contenders.
For all the merits of opting for Halep – and one of the reasons the All England Club went for the Polish player is that the former World No 1 withdrew injured from her match in Stuttgart late last week – the decision to go for Swiatek also just makes sense. Not that she expected it.
Humble Wimbledon favourite Iga Swiatek set to take Centre Court by storm
After sweeping up a second French Open title, the World No 1 faces a different challenge on grass but undoubtedly deserves her spot on Centre Court this afternoon
Day 2 Order of Play: Who is playing at Wimbledon today?
World No1 Iga Swiatek will open play on Centre Court this afternoon as the second day of action at Wimbledon gets underway, with Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams also in action today.
Following defending women’s champion Ash Barty’s sudden retirement, the All England Club opted for Swiatek to take the traditional slot on the first Tuesday of play. The French Open champion is on a 35-match winning streak and takes on the qualifier Jana Fett.
After that, Nadal will return to Wimbledon for the first time since 2019 as the Spaniard continues his remarkable season and quest for calendar grand slam. Nadal defied the odds to win the Australian Open title just weeks after almost retiring from the sport in January and followed that with his 22nd grand slam title at the French Open earlier this month.
Williams will also be making a long-awaited return as the seven-time Wimbledon champion plays her first singles match since last year’s tournament. Williams was forced to retire from her first round match at SW19 after tearing her hamstring and the 40-year-old is on a remarkable comeback trail.
Wimbledon order of play: Day 1 schedule including Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal
Everything you need to know as the opening round of the Championships continues
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies