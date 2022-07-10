Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Novak Djokovic faces Nick Kyrgios in men’s singles final
Follow live updates from the men’s singles final at SW19, with fireworks expected as Djokovic faces Kyrgios in a mouthwatering contest
Follow for live updates as Novak Djokovic takes on Nick Kyrgios in the men’s singles final at Wimbledon. As a contest, it does not require much selling. Djokovic is bidding to win his fourth straight Wimbledon title and seventh overall while Kyrgios is playing in his first grand slam final, with the controversial Australian set to bring more fireworks to Centre Court following an extraordinary run in SW19.
Kyrgios, who is playing in the Wimbledon final amid allegations of common assault against his ex-girlfriend, has defeated Djokovic on both previous meetings between the pair. The 27-year-old was set to face Rafael Nadal in the semi-final but progressed as a walkover after the Spaniard pulled out due to injury.
Djokovic will have experience on his side as the Serbian attempts to win his 21st grand slam title. The 35-year-old came from a set down to defeat British No 1 Cameron Norrie in the semi-finals and after starting the year by being deported from Australia following a row over his Covid-19 vaccine exemption, he has the chance to extend his dominance at Wimbledon to 28 wins in a row.
Kyrgios, though, will be hoping to make it two first-time grand slam champions crowned at Wimbledon this weekend. On Saturday, Elena Rybakina defeated Ons Jabeur in three sets to lift the women’s singles final. Follow live build-up, updates and scores below:
Nick Kyrgios’ run to Wimbledon final
1st round: vs Paul Jubb 3-6 6-1 7-5 6-7 7-5
2nd round: vs Filip Krajinovic 6-2 6-3 6-1
3rd round: vs Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 6-4 6-3 7-6
4th round: vs Brandon Nakashima 4-6 6-4 7-6 3-6 6-2
Quarter-final: vs Cristian Garin 6-4 6-3 7-6
Semi-final vs Rafael Nadal walkover
Novak Djokovic’s run to Wimbledon final
It hasn’t always been plane sailing for the six-time Wimbledon champion and top tournament seed, even though Djokovic has reached the final once again. There were a few signs of rust in his opening match against Soonwoo Kwon, as he played his first competitive match in almost four weeks, but his second and third round victories showed ominous form.
Still, Djokovic had to dig deep to see off wildcard Tim van Rijthoven and then even deeper to come back from two sets down to defeat Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals. There was a sense of inevitability about Djokovic, though, as he put those matches to bed - just as there was when he was able to overcome a slow start and defeat Cameron Norrie in the semi-finals.
Novak Djokovic’s run to Wimbledon final
1st round: vs Soonwoo Kown 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-4
2nd round: vs Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-1 6-4 6-2
3rd round: vs Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0 6-3 6-4
4th round: vs Tim van Rijthoven 6-2 4-6 6-1 6-2
Quarter-final: vs Jannik Sinner 5-7 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-2
Semi-final: vs Cameron Norrie 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4
Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic look ahead to Wimbledon final
Nick Kyrgios: “I never thought I’d be here at all, to be brutally honest with you. I never thought I’d be playing for the actual men’s title. I feel like it’s the pinnacle of tennis. Once you are able to raise a Grand Slam trophy, that’s like, I mean, kind of what else is there to achieve? So I never thought I’d be here. I’m just super proud and I’m just ready to go. I’m going to give it my all and we’ll see what happens.”
Novak Djokovic: “Obviously it’s always a goal to get to the championship match. For me at least, every tournament I play on, particularly Grand Slams. Of course, I’m very satisfied and pleased that I am putting myself in a position to win the trophy. I guess it’s going to be a game of small margins. I hope I can be at the desired level, then really it’s a mental game in the end, who stays tougher and calmer in the decisive moments.”
What time is Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios today?
Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios will begin at 2pm on Centre Court on Sunday.
How can I watch Wimbledon on TV and is there a live stream?
The BBC will once again be providing full coverage of Wimbledon, in what is Sue Barker’s final year of presenting the Championships. Coverage of the final will begin at 1pm on BBC One. The action will also be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer while the BBC Sport website.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Wimbledon men’s singles final. We’ve made it to the end of two brilliant weeks at the All England Club and are left with a men’s final that towers over the rest of the Championships. Novak Djokovic was always a favourite to reach another Wimbledon final, as he hunts a fourth successive title, but to be facing Nick Kyrgios? No one expected that, and it would take a fool to predict how today’s match will unfold.
