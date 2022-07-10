✕ Close ’Going to be fireworks’ - Djokovic ahead of Wimbledon final against Kyrgios

Follow for live updates as Novak Djokovic takes on Nick Kyrgios in the men’s singles final at Wimbledon. As a contest, it does not require much selling. Djokovic is bidding to win his fourth straight Wimbledon title and seventh overall while Kyrgios is playing in his first grand slam final, with the controversial Australian set to bring more fireworks to Centre Court following an extraordinary run in SW19.

Kyrgios, who is playing in the Wimbledon final amid allegations of common assault against his ex-girlfriend, has defeated Djokovic on both previous meetings between the pair. The 27-year-old was set to face Rafael Nadal in the semi-final but progressed as a walkover after the Spaniard pulled out due to injury.

Djokovic will have experience on his side as the Serbian attempts to win his 21st grand slam title. The 35-year-old came from a set down to defeat British No 1 Cameron Norrie in the semi-finals and after starting the year by being deported from Australia following a row over his Covid-19 vaccine exemption, he has the chance to extend his dominance at Wimbledon to 28 wins in a row.

Kyrgios, though, will be hoping to make it two first-time grand slam champions crowned at Wimbledon this weekend. On Saturday, Elena Rybakina defeated Ons Jabeur in three sets to lift the women’s singles final. Follow live build-up, updates and scores below:

