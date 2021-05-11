How do Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal evolve?

I

t is the problem facing every football manager throughout the game - how do you get your team to take that next step?

It is the precise task facing Mikel Arteta as he nears the end of his second season in charge of Arsenal.

He's already arguably reached the lowest point, that came last week when he watched on as his side were dumped out of the Europa League semi-finals by Villarreal - a team led by predecessor Unai Emery no less - to all but confirm there will be no European football for the Gunners next season for the first time in 25 years.