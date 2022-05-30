‘We’ve suffered for a long time’: Nottingham Forest enter new era at last

Forest finally ended their 23-year exile from the Premier League with victory in the play-off final

Tom Kershaw
Monday 30 May 2022 18:11
Comments
<p>Nottingham Forest celebrate their victory in the play-off final</p>

Nottingham Forest celebrate their victory in the play-off final

(Getty)

Joe Worrall’s voice cracked as the local lad turned leader tried to put a lifetime’s hurt into perspective. The club captain at 25, raised a short drive from the stadium that became a palace of the past, few recognised the gravity of Nottingham Forest’s belated return to the Premier League quite like him. “We’ve been s****,” was his eventual assessment of the years of frustration and yearning.

Worrall wiped away the tears as that all changed on Sunday at Wembley. Forest’s top-flight exile is finally over and the relief of older generations who’ve grieved for too long was as palpable as the ecstasy of the sons and daughters who’ve only known false dawns. The burden of Forest’s glories past is giving way to a new chapter and legacy at last.

“We don’t mind suffering,” Worrall said, even if it was hardly optional during a frantic final half-hour in which Forest clung on for dear life and Huddersfield were controversially denied two penalties. “I’ve seen a lot of good people come and go, who have all added to this football club. I’ll forget names if I attempt to name everyone, but we’ve been really good value this season and I’m just so proud, especially for the manager.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in